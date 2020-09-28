'Sack him': DK Shivakumar counters Tejasvi Surya's Bengaluru terror hub remark

Bengaluru, Sep 28: Bengaluru, a global city is known for Technology and Innovation, BJP MP terming it as an epicenter of terror is highly condemnable, said the opposition Congress on Monday.

Taking to twitter KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar posted "BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calling Bengaluru, a global city known for Technology and Innovation, as an epicenter of terror is highly condemnable."

"GDP growth has crashed and with such statements, which investor will come to Bengaluru & Karnataka? Will PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman answer?" he asked.

"The BJP should sack him. He is killing Bengaluru. It is a shame or the BJP", DK Shivakumar was quoted saying by NDTV.

Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed on Sunday and said he had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.

His tweet has drawn attacks on social media, with many pointing out that Karnataka is ruled by the BJP, the opposition Congress has said the BJP should sack the new youth leader.

A day after becoming the president of the BJP''s youth wing, Surya said many terror modules have been busted in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, in the recent past. The terrorist groups want to use the city as an "incubation centre" for terror activities.

Surya said he had met Shah at the latter's residence two days ago and emphasised the need to have a well-equipped and sufficiently staffed NIA office to mitigate terror-related activities in Karnataka.

"The Home Minister has assured that he will direct officials to establish a permanent station house manned by an officer of the rank of the SP at the earliest," Surya said.

"In last few years, Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has become epicentre of terror activities. It has been proved through many arrests and sleeper terror cells busted by the investigative agency in the city," Surya, who represents Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, told reporters here.

"It is a matter of grave concern that NIA investigations into the DJ Halli and KG Halli mob violence in August have indicated that many terrorist organisations are using Bengaluru as their incubation centre for carrying out anti-India activities," he said.

Over 3,000 people went on a rampage on August 11 torching the residences of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, his sister Jayanthi and DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru.

The violence broke out over an alleged inflammatory social media post by the nephew of the Congress MLA.