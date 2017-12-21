Sachin Tendulkar to initiate first Rajya Sabha debate in 4 years

The cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will finally speak at the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 4 years after he was inducted.

The former Indian Cricketer has submitted his request for a Short Duration Discussion on the right to play and the future of sports in India.

This is Sachin's first attempt at initiating a debate in the upper house, where he has been a member for five years and is a year short of completing his term.

Sachin is also expected to talk on the lack of proper training facilities for athletes to make them compete at the Olympics and other international level competitions.

If the government wants to go by Tendulkar's suggestions, it has to bring a bill-in the line of the Right to Education and the Right to Information laws-to amend the existing law.

The only risk Tendulkar faces is that ongoing disruptions may force an early adjournment and spoil his chances of participating in a debate for the first time.

The opposition, Congress is expected to raise the issue of PM Modi's remark against Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in both the houses of Parliament today.

It may be recalled that recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon children to take up sports and other physical activities as he expressed concern over the rising number of obesity cases among Indian children.

The master batsman, who had been nominated to the Upper House in April 2012, had been frequently criticised for his long absences. The criticism has become sharper since Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013. He became the first active sportsperson ever to be made an MP.

Though Tendulkar attended the proceedings, he was passive at best, and didn't ask any questions either.

Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Rekha have worst attendance among the nominated members to the Upper House.

Sachin attended only 23 of the 348 days since his nomination and has asked 22 questions so far.

OneIndia News