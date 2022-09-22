If Sachin pilot can become CM by hurling shoes at me... : Rajasthan minister

Will ask Cong MLAs to reach Delhi if I file nomination for party president poll: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Sachin Pilot to become Rajasthan Chief Minister? Speculations rife

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 22: With Ashok Gehlot certain to contest Congress president polls, his rival Sachin Pilot is likely to replace him as Rajasthan Chief Minister. Reportedly, Pilot has the backing of Gandhis.

In a big relief for Sachin Pilot, who is pitching for the Chief Ministership of Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he hopes that the party will adhere to the 'one man one post as per the Udaipur declaration.

"I think we have made a commitment in Udaipur and hope that it will be fulfilled," Rahul Gandhi said.

After Rahul Gandhi's clear message, Gehlot is said have agreed to the 'one man one post' rule.

Gehlot who is in Kochi reportedly said it is good to adopt the 'One Person, One Post' as the Congress President will have to take care of the entire country.

Is Digvijaya Singh the new piece in the Congress poll puzzle?

However, Pilot and his supporters have remained silent on the possible changes in state politics.

"Whether he will contest or not is his decision, but one thing is for sure, the party will get a new President on October 17th, when the voting takes place," Sachin Pilot said.

Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads soon after the victory of the Congress in December 2018 assembly elections to become the chief minister.

In July 2020, Sachin Pilot along with 18 MLAs of the party had rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The party chose Gehlot to become the CM for a third time while Pilot was made his deputy.

The one-month-long political crisis ended after the intervention of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

After the rebellion in July 2020, the party sacked him from the post of deputy CM and the state Congress chief. In recent times, the supporters of Pilot, including MLA Vedprakash Solanki, have again started raising demand to make Pilot CM.