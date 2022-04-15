India to get record number of doctors in next 10 years: PM Modi

Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz: Registration, prize money, duration and all about the contest

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday people to take part in Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz on PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. PM Modi has said that this is an interesting quiz which will cover a series of good governance initiatives.

As India celebrates 75 years of its Independence, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government has stepped up efforts to engage with citizens in participatory governance and delivery of schemes and programmes. As a part of this last-mile delivery approach, MyGov under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is organising the Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz Series, which is part of an outreach effort to build awareness in citizens.

The quiz aims to sensitise the participants about the various schemes and initiatives and how to avail the benefits. Massive participation in the quiz series will deepen government engagement at the grassroots level. In this context, MyGov has invited the people to participate and test their knowledge of New India.

Quiz details:

This quiz is a part of the Sabka Vikas MahaQuiz Series in which different quizzes on various themes will be launched. The PMGKAY quiz has been launched on 14th April 2022 and will be live till 28th April 2022, 11:30 pm (IST). This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 300 seconds. The quiz will be available in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Maximum of 1,000 top scoring participants will be selected as winners per quiz. Rs. 2,000/- will be given to each of the selected winners.

Start Date : 14/04/2022 17:00

End Date : 28/04/2022 23:30

Questions : 20, Duration : 300 Seconds

Link to Contest: https://quiz.mygov.in/quiz/sabka-vikas-mahaquiz/

Rewards : Cash Prize

This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 300 seconds

These questions will be randomly picked from the question bank.

Winners will be adjudged on the basis of maximum number of correct answers.

In case of multiple participants having given same number of correct answers, the participants who take the least time to complete the quiz will be adjudged the winner.

You can skip a tough question and come back to it later.

The quiz will start as soon as you click the Start Quiz button.