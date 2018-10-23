  • search

Sabarimala Temple verdict: SC to hear review petitions on November 13

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the review petitions that challenged its verdict on allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Temple on November 13.

    A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi directed the matter to be listed for hearing on November 13.

    Sabarimala Temple verdict: SC to hear review petitions on November 13

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul considered the submissions of lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that his petition seeking review of the constitutional bench judgment be listed for urgent hearing.

    Also Read | Sabarimala doors shut, SC order makes no difference to women's right to pray

    "We know that there are 19 review petitions pending. By tomorrow we will decide," the bench had said on Monday. Nedumpara was mentioning the petition filed by National Ayyappa Devotees Association.

    A five-judge constitution bench by a ratio of 4:1 had held that women of all age groups should be allowed entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala supreme court petition kerala sabarimala temple

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue