Sabarimala Temple verdict: SC to hear review petitions on November 13

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the review petitions that challenged its verdict on allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Temple on November 13.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi directed the matter to be listed for hearing on November 13.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul considered the submissions of lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that his petition seeking review of the constitutional bench judgment be listed for urgent hearing.

Also Read | Sabarimala doors shut, SC order makes no difference to women's right to pray

"We know that there are 19 review petitions pending. By tomorrow we will decide," the bench had said on Monday. Nedumpara was mentioning the petition filed by National Ayyappa Devotees Association.

A five-judge constitution bench by a ratio of 4:1 had held that women of all age groups should be allowed entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.