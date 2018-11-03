Sabarimala temple to be opened on Nov 5; security tightened

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on November 5 for the one-day festival of 'Chithira Attavisesham,' the birth anniversary celebration of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the head of Travancore royal family.

Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm on November 5 in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

As an ongoing practice, no ritual will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening.

Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed at the temple as part of the 'Chithira Attavisesham festival. The thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at 10.30 am.

Section 144 to be imposed

Prohibitory orders will come into force from Saturday night till Tuesday at the foothills of Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and Elavunkal to prevent any untoward incidents, ahead of the opening of Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala for a day's pooja on November 5.

Sabarimala will be under heavy security cover from Saturday night in the backdrop of the violent protests witnessed in October against the entry of young women in the 10-50 age group.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC banning assembly of four or more people would be clamped at Pamba, Nilackal and Illuvangal, according to the police.