    Sabarimala Temple closed for purification after women entered

    By
    |

    Sabarimala, Jan 2: Kerala's Sabarimala Temple was shut for purification rituals after two women devotees in their 40's had entered the temple in on Wednesday. Sabarimala temple was closed soon on the orders of the temple head priest.

    Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the entry of two women inot the temple. He said, " Today, two women entered #SabarimalaTemple. We had issued standing orders to police to provide all possible protection to any woman who wants to enter the temple."

    After massive protests, Women finally enter Sabarimala

    Kavita Krishna, Activist told reporters that it was bizarre to say that the women devotees have violated Lord Ayyappa's celibacy. 

