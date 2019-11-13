News India live

Sabarimala review verdict updates: Larger Bench of Supreme Court to take final call

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court on Thursday said restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala alone and was prevalent in other religions as well as it referred all review pleas to a larger seven-judge bench.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, reading the verdict on behalf of himself and Justices A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, said the larger bench will decide all such religious issues relating to Sabarimala, entry of women in mosques and practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Trupti Desai, remains hopeful that the September 2018 order will not be overturned by the larger bench. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets saying, "I welcome the SC's decision to refer the vexed #Sabarimala issue to a larger bench. The issues involved have implications for the practice of all faiths." Supreme Court's decisions today are important. On Sabarimala it didn't uphold d smaller bench order of last year. Hence Kerala govt shouldn't precipitate d matter. Rafael order too on expected lines exposing d irresponsibility of several eminences. — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 14, 2019 BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav wrote Taking to Twitter, Santhosh, BJP's general secretary (organisation), tweeted, "Sabarimala issue referred to larger bench. Welcome decision of SC in the direction of protecting rights of devotees and upholding faith. It was never a matter of fundamental rights. It was a matter of age old tradition accepted by society." An interpretation of today’s verdict would mean that the earlier order of allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Temple would remain in force. The majority which referred the matter to the larger bench was silent on whether the earlier judgment would be stayed or not. There is still not clarity on whether the original verdict would be stayed. The original verdict had allowed the entry of women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala Temple. Only a subsequent order would clarify this position. The temple opens on November 16. In the dissenting note, Justices Nariman and Chandrachud say that the Muslim and Parsi women are not even before this court in the present batch of petitions. It is a 3:2 verdict. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra refer Sabarimala matter to larger Bench. Justices R F Nariman and D Y Chandrachud record their dissent. When the judgment is declared, it is final and binds all. Organised efforts to subvert the judgment should be put down determinedly as this is the judgment of the Supreme Court, Justice Nariman in his dissenting verdict said. The majority on the Bench were of the view that this issue needs to go up before a larger Bench. The Bench clubbed the entry of women into Mosques, Parsi women to the tower of silence with the Sabarimala issue. Justice R F however dissented and sad that these are issues for the future Constitution Benches.He said that the original judgment in the Sabarimala case was based on a bona fide PIL, which raised issues of women discriminated against for their entire period of puberty due to a physiological feature. The SC notes that in matters of religious belief, courts must tread carefully. Sabarimala review petition sent to a larger Bench. Only Justice Nariman dissents. Entry of Muslim women inside a Mosque, the Parsi woman case and Dawood Bora case are all similar to the Sabarimala case, says CJI. CJI begins reading out the verdict. I will take five minutes he says. The judges have assembled at the court hall. The verdict will be out in a few minutes from now. Sabarimala activist Rahul Easwar says that if the verdict goes against them, then they would have a Jallikattu model protest. It would be a peace protest, he told News18. The verdict will be delivered at 10.30 am. Today’s verdict will be delivered by a five judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The other members on this Bench are R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The Sabarimala Verdict would be one of the last major verdicts to be be delivered by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. Following this verdict he would be delivering the judgment in the Rafale case. He is due to retire on November 17. It was in September last year that the court lifted the ban on the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in the age group of 10 and 50. In a 4:1 verdict, Justice Indu Malhotra had penned a dissenting opinion. Justice R Nariman and D Chandrachud had concurred with the findings of the CJI and Justice Khanwilkar. Under challenge was the practice at the temple that bars women of the age group of 10 to 50 years. A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded. The verdict will be delivered at 10.30 am. Following this another Bench also led by the CJI will deliver the verdict in the Rafale review case. Security has been enhanced in many parts of Kerala ahead of the verdict. The SC is reviewing its own verdict which had permitted entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple. Justice Dipak Misra: Devotion cannot be subjected to gender discrimination. The court also said that a patriachal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion. Justice R Nariman: Ayyappa devotees do not form a denomination, but they are only a part of Hindu worship. Women of all ages are equal worshipers of Lord Ayyappa and hence gender cannot be a ground to prevent the entry of some into the temple on the ground that they were of a menstruating age. Justice D Y Chandrachud: To treat women as the children of a lesser God is to blink at the Constitution. Popular notions about morality can be offensive to dignity of others. Any custom or religious practise if it violates dignity of women by denying them entry because of her physiology is unconstitutional. To treat women as children of a lesser God is unconstitutional.Exclusion of a woman because she menstruates is utterly unconstitutional. The court must not grant legitimacy to religious practices which derogate women. Justice Indu Malhotra: Judges cannot intervene and decide on whether a practice is violative of fundamental rights or not. Personal views of judges do not matter. A religious denomination has freedom to believe and even practice even if their beliefs are illogical or irrational.

"Hence, the delay or wait for 40 years to worship cannot be considered as exclusionary and it is an error of law on the face of the judgement," the plea had said. The NSS had said in the plea that as the deity is a 'Naistika Brahmachari', females below the age of 10 and after the age of 50 years are eligible to worship him and there is no practice of excluding worship by females Besides the association, several other petitions, including one by the Nair Service Society (NSS), have been filed against the verdict. "It is a judgment welcomed by hypocrites who were aspiring for media headlines. On the merits of the case, as well, the said judgment is absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse." A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded The top court had on October 9 declined an urgent hearing on the review plea filed by an association which had contended that the five-judge Constitution bench's verdict lifting the ban was "absolutely untenable and irrational" The bench stated this while hearing the three fresh petitions filed by G Vijaya Kumar, S Jaya Rajkumar and Shailaja Vijayan challenging its September 28 verdict Earlier in the day, the top court had made it clear that fresh pleas related to the matter will be heard only after it decides the earlier petitions seeking review of the judgment There are around 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement and they were filed following the recent violent protests in favour and against the verdict. In the in-chamber proceedings, the judges examine the review petitions by circulation and lawyers were not present All the Review Petitions along with all pending applications will be heard in Open Court on 22nd January, 2019 before the appropriate Bench. We make it clear that there is no stay of the judgment and order of this Court dated 28th September, 2018 passed in Writ Petition (Civil) No.373 of 2006 (Indian Young Lawyers Association & Ors. vs. The State of Kerala & Ors), the order said The review petitions against the verdict were taken up 'in-chamber' by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination. The government and the Board are committed to implement the Supreme Court verdict and protect the interests of devotees, says Travancore Devaswam Board President A Padmakumar ahead Sabarimala verdict. Political parties, right-wing outfits and devotees in Kerala are keeping their fingers crossed as the Supreme Court is set to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on pleas seeking review of its decision to allow entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala Temple. The southern state had witnessed high drama and protests by devotees and right-wing activists last year against the CPM-led LDF government's decision to implement the top court's order. The verdict was also crucial for the LDF government, led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as the beginning of the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala is just three days away The portals of the hill shrine, located in a reserve forest in Western Ghats in Pathanamthitta district of the state, would be opened for the two-month-long Mandalam Makaravilakku season on November 16 evening. While the state BJP, on Wednesday, expressed hope that the order on the review petitions, would be in favour of devotees, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the autonomous temple body which manages the shrine, appealed to everyone to accept the judgment whatever it may. The verdict of the Supreme Court had stirred up a massive controversy. People had protested in large numbers as a few women tried to access the Temple in the aftermath of the verdict. Justice Indu Malhotra: Judges cannot intervene and decide on whether a practice is violative of fundamental rights or not. Personal views of judges do not matter. A religious denomination has freedom to believe and even practice even if their beliefs are illogical or irrational. Justice D Y Chandrachud: To treat women as the children of a lesser God is to blink at the Constitution. Popular notions about morality can be offensive to dignity of others. Any custom or religious practise if it violates dignity of women by denying them entry because of her physiology is unconstitutional. To treat women as children of a lesser God is unconstitutional.Exclusion of a woman because she menstruates is utterly unconstitutional. The court must not grant legitimacy to religious practices which derogate women. Justice R Nariman: Ayyappa devotees do not form a denomination, but they are only a part of Hindu worship. Women of all ages are equal worshipers of Lord Ayyappa and hence gender cannot be a ground to prevent the entry of some into the temple on the ground that they were of a menstruating age. Justice Dipak Misra: Devotion cannot be subjected to gender discrimination. The court also said that a patriachal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion. Security has been enhanced in many parts of Kerala ahead of the verdict. The SC is reviewing its own verdict which had permitted entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple. The verdict will be delivered at 10.30 am. Following this another Bench also led by the CJI will deliver the verdict in the Rafale review case. A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), which has sought review of the verdict, had said: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded. Under challenge was the practice at the temple that bars women of the age group of 10 to 50 years. In a 4:1 verdict, Justice Indu Malhotra had penned a dissenting opinion. Justice R Nariman and D Chandrachud had concurred with the findings of the CJI and Justice Khanwilkar. It was in September last year that the court lifted the ban on the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple in the age group of 10 and 50.