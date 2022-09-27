Saab to set up new facility in India to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system

New Delhi, Sep 27: Swedish defence products company Saab will manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India, a top executive quoted by Reuters said.

Production in its new facility in India is likely to start in 2024, Gorgen Johnson, Senior Vice President told reporters.

Johansson also said that they have not done this any other country. The Carl-Gustaf M4 is a recoils rifle which has been ordered by the Indian armed forces.

The new facility will support its production as well as components for users of the system around the world, a statement by the company read. There has been increased interest in the weapons system which can used against tanks since the conflict in Ukraine broke out.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 16:25 [IST]