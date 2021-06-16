Rythu Bandhu scheme 2021: How to check online payment of TS Rythu Bandhu status, Eligibility and documents

India

Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, June 16: For the development of the farmers of Telangana state, the government of Telangana has launched a scheme known as Rythu Bandhu Scheme, also known as Agriculture Investment Support Scheme.

The scheme was launched by the Chief Minister of Telangana. Since the introduction of the scheme, the scheme has benefitted about 59.26 lakh farmers of the state. The scheme has been giving out financial aids for the past three years and has benefitted thousands of the families of the state.

The State government will deposit investment support of ₹ 5,000 per acre for farmers in their bank accounts from June 15 to 25. With this, as many as 2,81,865 more farmers would get financial assistance under the state government's Rythu Bandhu scheme as 66,311 more acres of land has been brought under its coverage this season.

According to Agriculture Department, 1.47,026 farmers will receive the investment support in Adilabad district. A total of 1,14,525 farmers of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, 1,70, 994 farmers from Nirmal and 1,40,807 farmers belonging to Mancherial are going to be covered under the scheme.

How to check the Rythu Bandhu status 2021

Go to the Official Website https://treasury.telangana.gov.in/ link Select on

Rythubandhu Scheme Rabi Details option from the menu bar

From the opened page select year, type and PPB No

Hit the "submit" option and status will appear on the screen

Click on the Scheme Wise Report from the drop-down list

Enter details

Select year

Enter your PPBNO Number

Click on the submit button

Eligibility criteria: Who can avail Rythu Bandhu scheme?

Farmer must be a resident of Telangana state. Farmer must own the land. The farmer must be a small and marginal farmer. This scheme is not applicable to commercial farmers.

Documents Required

Aadhar card

Voter ID card

Pan card

BPL certificate

Land ownership papers

Caste certificate

Address proof

Bank account details



When is the Cheque Distribution schedule for Rythu Bandhu 2021?

The farmer will be given a venue and time for the cheque distribution. As per the Cheque distribution Schedule, the farmer can visit the venue and secure his benefit amount.

Helpline Number

Ground Floor, D-block, Fathe Maidan, Basheer Bagh, Near Nizam College Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad, Telangana 500001

Contact number: 040 2338 3520

Email id: omag-ts@nic.in

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 7:59 [IST]