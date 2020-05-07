Russian woman, Indian boyfriend caught while trying to enter Himachal in a truck

  • search
    Shimla, May 07: A Russian woman and her Indian boyfriend were caught while trying to enter Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district in a truck during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and imposition of curfew here, the police said.

    The woman and her friend who hails from Kullu's Nirmand area and were caught at Shoghi while trying to enter Shimla district on Wednesday, Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said.

    They were coming from Noida after hiding themselves in the back of the truck without any curfew pass and both of them were planning to solemnise their marriage after reaching Nirmand, he added.

    The Russian woman is in her thirties whereas the man is in her twenties.

    The truck driver and cleaner were also caught, the official said.

    A first information report (FIR) has been registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

    The Russian woman has been quarantined at a centre in Dhalli whereas the three men have been quarantined in Shoghi itself, the policeman said.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 12:46 [IST]
