Russian plane with 345 passengers makes emergency landing at Delhi Airport; all safe

A Russian aircraft, with 345 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday evening. All passengers are reported to be safe.

According to the reports, the flight was on its way from Phu Quoc in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg, which is the fourth largest city in Russia.

The pilots of the Russian plane had earlier asked for permission to make emergency landing. Eight fire tenders were present on the spot when the flight landed.

ANI reported that the plane had 344 passengers on board. An IGI airport official said, "Information was received at Police Station, IGI Airport, from CISF control room at 5:22 pm regarding emergency landing of flight number ABG 8772, a non-scheduled flight.

Now, the news agency said flight has safely landed at 6:05 pm with 344 passengers on runway number 1129."

