Russia warship with hypersonic Zircon missiles in oceans

New Delhi, Jan 5: Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched the best in the world modern warships armed with advanced hypersonic missiles to the oceans. There does not seem to be an outcome of Ukraine-Russia conflict and the latest move according to the defence experts is a move to project Russia's might across the oceans.

In the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Russian forces have suffered a lot with the number of soldiers dying going up every passing day. Will the latest move to deploy the modern warship in any way help Russia is a major question that is being asked. In its long voyage the warship will travel from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and into the Indian Ocean.

"This is great joint work, which ended with a good, expected result," were the words from Putin when he deployed the warship.

Admiral Gorshkov is pride of the Russian navy

Russia for long has been planning to replace its age-old Soviet era destroyers with the new frigates. Admiral Gorshkov is one of the first frigates that have been built by Russia and commissioned after a range of tests in the year 2018. Nonetheless, armed with an array of missiles, the frigate is nearly 130 meters long and carries a crew of more than 200.

The best part with Admiral Gorshkov is that it carries the Zircon, Russia's latest hypersonic missile. Even Putin claims that Zircon is the best hypersonic missile in the world that is going to be installed on Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines. Since these are capable of hitting targets both on ships and ground, their role in Russian defence is enormous.

Developing the combat potential

The Russian media agency TASS reports that Putin was quite happy with the latest addition of the combat capabilities. He was quoted saying that Russia will continue to develop the combat potential of the Armed Forces, make advanced models of weapons and equipment that will guard Russia's security in the coming decades.

Zircon according to the defence experts are extremely capable hypersonic missiles that could penetrate any existing anti-missile defences. Since these are flying nine times faster than the speed of sound and come with a range of more than 1,000 KMs, these are invincible.

Putin, communicating to the officers of the frigate said that he is sure that such powerful weapons will reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of Russia.

