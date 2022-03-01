YouTube
    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student killed in Kharkiv shelling

    New Delhi, Mar 01: An Indian student has lost his life in the shelling at Kharkiv, Ukraine.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student killed in Kharkiv shelling

    The Ministry of External confirmed the death of the student and said that it is in touch with the family of the student. With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family, MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said.

    The student has been identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar (20) from Karnataka, Haveri. He was a fourth year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical College. Naveen was said to have been killed at 10.30 am in an air raid. The air raid blew up the Governor's House as a result of which Naveen was killed.

    Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones, Bagchi said.

    Heavy shelling has been reported in Kharkiv since morning. Videos of a missile hitting the Freedom Square in Kharkiv were shared widely. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Kharkiv attack is a war crime.

    X