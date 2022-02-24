Russia-Ukraine war: Google for bomb shelters for any dire situation: India to stranded nationals in Kyiv

Two ships with 39 Indians on board not yet allowed to unload cargo by China: India

New Delhi, Feb 24: In the wake of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued third advisory to all Indian nationals/students in Ukraine. It has asked the citizens to Google for bomb shelters for any dire situation.

Movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said in a fresh advisory to Indians there.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult," it said.

It said for those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, the embassy is in touch with establishments to put them up.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," it said.

"While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times," it said.

Meanwhile, India is making alternative arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in the Eastern European nation as its airspace was closed.

