Uttar Pradesh is with BJP, says PM Modi at rally in Barabanki

Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi chairs CCS meeting; likely to speak with Putin tonight

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his official residence in Delhi to discuss rising tensions in Ukraine due to Russia's military attack.

Several Indian nationals are stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine. According to sources, the Prime Minister is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were seen in a video of the meeting shared by official sources.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri who are not part of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) were in the meeting. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, also attended the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and announced the launch of the military offensive against Ukraine on Thursday, also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had "never seen".

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's ambassador to India Igor Polikha sought PM Modi's intervention as India and Russia share a special relationship. "We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky," the envoy said.

"I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but, the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. Because of his strong voice, Putin would at least think it over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude from the Indian Government," the envoy added.

"We are asking, pleading the support of India... In the case of aggression of a totalitarian regime against a democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modiji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders in the world," the envoy pleaded.

Meanwhile, the Centre said Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar, with aviation industry experts stating that civilian flights will restart from Ukraine only when its airspace opens. Currently 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine.

Since the Ukrainian airspace is closed due to the Russian military offensive, it is currently not clear how they are to travel from Ukraine to Qatar to take Qatar-India flights, which are operating normally.

The authorities of the eastern European country issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) Thursday morning stating that civilian flights within Ukraine "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation".

The Indian Embassy in Qatar said on Twitter, "Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India-Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement."

This means that the passengers coming from Ukraine to Qatar will be able to board flights operating between Qatar and India.