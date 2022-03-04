Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 3 Ukrainian soldiers killed in nuclear power plant shelling

Kyiv, Mar 04: The Ukrainian state nuclear company said 3 Ukrainian troops have been killed and 2 have been wounded in Russian attack on the nuclear plant, AP reported.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said two people were injured in the blaze that broke out.

"Physical integrity of the (nuclear) plant (in Ukraine) has been compromised...It's time for action...Ukraine sent a request to us. I have indicated to both Russia & Ukraine my availability & position to travel as soon as possible," he said.

"This initiative has nothing to do with the political aspects of the crisis...Given the complicated circumstances on the ground, my presence...( is needed), he added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of 'nuclear terror' after the plant attack, saying that Moscow wants to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster.

Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.

The head of the United Nations' atomic agency said that a Russian "projectile" hit a training center at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Ukrainian officials have said Russian troops took control of the overall site, but the plant's staff are continuing to ensure its operations.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 16:53 [IST]