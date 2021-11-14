Russia starts delivery of S-400 missile systems to India

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 14: Russia has started the delivery of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India, according to a senior Russian official.

    Representational Image

    Russia's Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik news that the deliveries are going as planned.

    "The supplies of the S-400 air defence system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," he said.

    In October 2018, India had signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite U.S. sanctions.

    India made the first tranche of payment of around $800 million to Russia for the missile systems in 2019.

    The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.

    Following U.S. sanctions on Turkey over the procurement of S-400 missile systems, there have been apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 20:23 [IST]
