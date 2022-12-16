Dialogue, diplomacy only way forward on Ukraine war: PM Modi tells Putin

It was PM Modi who told Vladimir Putin to his face...: UK minister's praise

New Delhi, Dec 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Further, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence & security cooperation, and other key areas.

"PM Modi briefed Pres Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. They agreed to remain in regular touch with each other," a statement from PMO said.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said that there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

In his bilateral meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan on September 16, PM Modi said "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

The phone conversation came days after it emerged that PM Modi will not be travelling to Russia for the annual India-Russia summit this year. Putin visited India last year for the summit.

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in at least three cities today, saying Russia has launched a major missile attack on energy facilities and infrastructure.

The previous such round of massive Russian air strikes across the country took place on December 5. Ukrainian authorities have reported some successes in intercepting and downing incoming missiles, rockets and armed drones.