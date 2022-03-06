Russia's Vladimir Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting

'Together we defeated Hitler, and will defeat Putin too...', says Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Moscow, Mar 06: Russia's military operation would only be halted if Kyiv stopped resisting and fulfilled all of the Kremlin's demands, President Vladimir Putin has issued a fresh warning to Ukraine.

In conversation withTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin has reportedly told that his "special operation" in Ukraine was going according to plan and to schedule.

"It was underlined that the suspension of the special operation is only possible if Kyiv stops military operations and carries out well-known Russian demands," the Kremlin said, according to Reuters.

The Kremlin leader told Erdogan that Moscow was open to dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities, but that he hoped Ukrainian negotiators would take a more constructive approach at the next round of talks. "

"...attention was drawn to the futility of any attempts to drag out the negotiation process, which is being used by the Ukrainian security forces to regroup their forces and resources.

"It is hoped that during the planned next round of negotiations, Ukraine's representatives will show a more constructive approach, fully taking into account the emerging realities," the Kremlin said.

