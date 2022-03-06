YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia's Vladimir Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Mar 06: Russia's military operation would only be halted if Kyiv stopped resisting and fulfilled all of the Kremlin's demands, President Vladimir Putin has issued a fresh warning to Ukraine.

    Vladimir Putin

    In conversation withTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin has reportedly told that his "special operation" in Ukraine was going according to plan and to schedule.

    "It was underlined that the suspension of the special operation is only possible if Kyiv stops military operations and carries out well-known Russian demands," the Kremlin said, according to Reuters.

    The Kremlin leader told Erdogan that Moscow was open to dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities, but that he hoped Ukrainian negotiators would take a more constructive approach at the next round of talks. "

    "...attention was drawn to the futility of any attempts to drag out the negotiation process, which is being used by the Ukrainian security forces to regroup their forces and resources.

    "It is hoped that during the planned next round of negotiations, Ukraine's representatives will show a more constructive approach, fully taking into account the emerging realities," the Kremlin said.

    More VLADIMIR PUTIN News  

    Read more about:

    vladimir putin russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 19:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X