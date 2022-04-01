Not seeking any change in India-Russia relations: US

Only few of 40 Indians in Ukraine willing to return: Centre

Russia open to India mediating in Ukraine crisis: Sergei Lavrov

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 01: Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said that Russia is open to India mediating in the Ukraine crisis and added that Moscow has never heard of any such proposal from New Delhi.

"India is important country. If India sees to play that role which provides resolution of problem...If India is with its position of just and rational approach to international problems, it can support such process," said Lavrov on possibility of India becoming a mediator between Moscow-Kyiv.

The Russian Foreign Minister also complimented India for its position on the Ukraine crisis, saying it follows an independent foreign policy.

In his opening remarks at the talks, Jaishankar, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said India is in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We have diversified our cooperation by expanding our agenda. Our meeting today takes place in a difficult international environment apart from the pandemic," Jaishankar said.

"India, as you are aware, has always been in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. In our meeting today, we will have an opportunity to discuss contemporary issues and concerns in some detail," Jaishankar said.

Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian aggression.

However, last Thursday, India abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which was seen as reflective of its neutral position on the conflict.

India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, March 2 and March 7.

Modi had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.