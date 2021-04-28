YouTube
    ‘Russia extends full support' in India's fight against COVID-19: Putin assures PM Modi

    New Delhi, Apr 28: As India continues to battle a devastating second wave of coronavirus (Covid-19), Russian President Putin had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and assured full support for India to deal with the Covid crisis.

    Last year, Russia's main defence export body Rosoboronexport made a donation for PM CARES Fund formed to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

    Russian foreign ministry in a statement said that the country will deliver a "large batch of medical aid" to India which includes oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators, and other necessary medical supplies and drugs in next coming days.

    It said, "The Russian leadership has made a decision in the spirit of friendship and especially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and with the goal of combating a surge in the coronavirus incidence."

    In a series of tweets, PM Modi also thanked Putin for "help and support". He informed that during the phone call they both even reviewed diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in the hydrogen economy. PM Modi said, "Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic".

    X