Russia declares war on Ukraine

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Moscow, Feb 24: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms. Putin also made a statement regarding this.

I have made the decision of military operation he said and vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered. He also called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.

"Written requests have come through for Russian President Vladimir Putin from Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Lugansk People's Republic, and Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic," Dmitry Peskov spokesperson for Kremlin said according to reports.

The rebel leaders thanked Russia, Peskov said. He also added that Kiev is continuing its military build up along the line of disengagement and the republics are experiencing the destruction of civil and industrial infrastructure, schools, hospitals and kindergartens.

The Ukrainian leadership on the other hand said that it tried to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However there was no answer and only silence they said.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 9:17 [IST]