Rushdie attack a reminder of how big a threat Iran is to the US, others

It is in the nature of the radical Islamist regime in Iran to design such policies and strategies as would cause 'death to America' and annihilate pluralist, democratic values throughout the world.

Does Iran today constitute any threat to the United States and other democracies? Observers say that it is very much in the ideological nature of the post-Shah, radical Islamist regime in Iran to design such policies and strategies as would cause 'death to America' and annihilate pluralist, democratic values throughout the world.

Additionally, Tehran has, in the recent years, resorted to new ways to spread terror across the United States. The recent stabbing of British-American novelist Salman Rushdie by a Lebanese Shiite Muslim,Hadi Matar, based in New Jersey, suggests a lot. Matar had allegedly been in touch with members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the main torch-bearer of the post-Shah Shiite revolution in the country.

Reports are that at least two Iranians belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards' covert-action Quds Force have been plotting to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton. As part of this conspiracy, the IRGC operative struck up a relationship with an Iranian-American on social media. The IRGC operative promised to pay the Iranian American $250,000 for hitting Bolton with a car.

There have been similar Iranian threats against former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Iran's Revolutionary Guards view Bolton and Pompeo as leading former US President Donald J Trump's 'maximum pressure' sanctions strategy against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime in Iran. The primary motive for the plots against Bolton and Pompeo is rooted in Iran's desire to avenge the January 2020 US drone assassination of Quds Force's commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Washington must not take Tehran lightly. There is a growing tribe of pro-Iranian regime academics in major American universities today. These elements are working to establish the innocence of the current Iranian regime in any terror incident in the United States. For instance, on a recent show 'Iran Podcast', Nader Hashemi, a professor of the Middle East and Islamic Politics at the University of Denver, argued that that the Israeli intelligence, the Mossad, not any IRGC operative, might have been responsible for the attack on Rushdie in New York. Hashemi explained that Hadi Matar, the attacker in the case "was in communication with someone online who claimed to be an IRGC supporter;" this person "could've been a Mossad Operative."

The observers add modern, secular pluralist India, too, must be watchful about the radical Islam-led terror activities. In the recent years, the IRGC has allegedly been involved in acts of terror against the New Delhi-based embassy of Israel, a country with which India shares a lot of common interests today.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

