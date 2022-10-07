Rupee continues to fall to record lows, how it may impact your life?

There is no collapse of Indian rupee: FM Sitharaman

Rupee touches all-time low of 82.33 against US dollar

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 07: Indian rupees on Friday morning plunged by 16 paise which led it to an all-time time low of 82.33 against the US dollar.

The increasing oil prices are already weighing on traders. They are also monitoring the US payrolls report which is expected today.

The traders are also monitoring the US payrolls report which is expected today. The US Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy may be also influenced by the US payrolls report.

On the previous session, the rupee had closed at 81.88.

"Government bond yields are expected to open higher on Monday, as concerns over debt supplies may resurface after weaker-than-expected demand at a debt auction on Friday. Bond prices and yields are inversely related," according to a report by ANI.

Sharad Pawar’s dig on Rupee hitting new low

Oil prices are set for more volatility. Also, Crude prices are skyrocketing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

"A weak rupee has driven dollar selling by the Reserve Bank of India to support the currency. But this has raised concerns over India's dwindling foreign exchange reserves," said the ANI's report.

Following the depreciation of the rupee, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate last week.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 12:14 [IST]