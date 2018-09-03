  • search

Rupee hits lifetime low of 71.10 against US dollar

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, Sep 3: The Indian rupee plummeted to a new life-time low of 71.21, shedding 10 paise against the US dollar in late afternoon trade on Monday, tracking weakening trend in emerging market currencies.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A surge in global oil prices, concerns over US-China trade war and contagion risks from Turkey and Argentina's fall in currency valuations have impacted the forex market sentiments. The rupee's last recorded low was 71 against the dollar on 31 August 2018.

    Brent crude oil moved up by 0.57 per cent 78.08 a barrel.

    Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex fell over 332.55 points to end at 38,312.52 and the NSE Nifty dipped below the 11,600-level by losing 98.15 points to close at 11,582.35 on Monday on heavy losses in FMCG, realty, power, banking, auto, oil & gas, PSU, IT, teck, infrastructure and capital goods counters amid a global rout in equity markets.

    On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 212.81 crore Friday, as per provisional data.

    Weakening global cues, triggered by continuing trade war spats between the US and China, too impacted domestic market sentiment. The currency's fall has raised concerns on the macroeconomic front.

    Adding to the woes, the country's manufacturing sector activity eased for the second consecutive month in August.

    Fuel prices across all the cities today hit new all-time high with Mumbai recording the highest rate at Rs 86.56 per litre for petrol- the highest rate in any city in India till date.

    GDP (Gross Domestic Product) data released after market hours on Friday showed that India's economy grew at a two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 on strong performance of manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

    This cemented India's position as the fastest growing major economy ahead of China's 6.7 per cent.

    OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

    Read more about:

    indian rupee indian economy

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 18:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue