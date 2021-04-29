Vaccine registration for 18 and above: First three hours saw 383 million API hits

Run out of doses says Delhi govt, two days before phase III vaccine drive

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Delhi government has said that it has run out of doses of the vaccines against COVID-19. The government said that it is awaiting fresh supplies from private companies.

Health Minister, Satyendra Jain made the statement two days ahead of the phase III of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. "We don't have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Jain said.

On Monday, Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that his government had approved the procurement of 1.34 crore vaccine doses from various manufacturers.

Jain said that in the last 1.5 months, the daily positivity rate had been below the 10 day average.

However it has been below for three days now. So we can see a ray of hope and it seems the positivity rate will gradually come down in Delhi, he also said.