Ruckus in Delhi assembly amidst remarks against Kejriwal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Mar 28: Three BJP MLAs, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan and Ajay Mahwar were told to leave the Delhi assembly after they stood on the benches even as speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked them to sit down.

Chaos erupted in the Delhi assembly amidst comments being made against Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi: BJP MLAs Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan & Ajay Mahawar dismissed from the House for the day for raising slogans while standing on benches; House was adjourned for 15mins. AAP MLAs protested demanding apology from BJP over alleged derogatory remarks on CM Kejriwal, news agency ANI reported while sharing the video from inside the assembly.

The AAP MLAs demanded an apology over the comments made by the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta. The assembly has seen several disruptions today and even several AAP MLAs protested in the well of the House. AAP MLA Mohinder Goel demanded an apology from the BJP's Gupta and also a censure motion against him. A censure motion needs to be brought in the House against the Delhi BJP president for his derogatory remark against the chief minister. The Leader of Opposition should tender an apology," he said according to news agency PTI.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 13:32 [IST]