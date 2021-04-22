Ruckus at Moradabad hospital in Uttar Pradesh after exchange of COVID-19 patients' bodies

Moradabad, Apr 22: In a major lapse by a hospital in Moradabad district, the bodies of two COVID-19 victims got exchanged leading to chaos at the hospital on Tuesday.

According to reports, the family of a 61-year-old COVID victim, a resident of Bareilly, was shocked when they were given the body of a strange man. This incident came to light when the family uncovered the face before cremation.

Later, the family of Ram Pratap reached the hospital with the body and created a ruckus.

A preliminary investigation into the incident later found that the body of Ram Pratap was given to the family of 45-year-old Naseer Ahmad, who was a resident Rampur district.

Ram Pratap was found COVID positive when he was admitted to the hospital on April 16. A day later, Naseer was admitted to the hospital and was also found to have afflicted with the virus. Both the patients died on Monday.

On Tuesday, Naseer's body was handed over to his family members at the hospital. The body was sealed in a cover as per Covid protocols. The body was buried by Naseer's family in a local graveyard without seeing his face, SV Singh, said Moradabad Civil Lines Station House Officer.

Ram Pratap's family came to know about Naseer's body when they uncovered the face on a funeral pyre. The family members then went to the hospital and staged a protest. Soon, the police arrived on the spot and brought the situation under control.

Later, Naseer's family was contacted by the hospital but they had buried the body by then. However, after the permission from district administration, Ram Pratap's body was exhumed and handed over to his family. On Wednesday, Naseer's body was handed over to his family.