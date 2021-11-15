Norovirus outbreak in Kerala: How contagious is it? Symptoms, treatment, all you need to know

RSS worker stabbed to death in front of wife in Kerala

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15: An RSS worker was hacked to death in front of his wife in Palakkad district, Kerala on Monday morning.

The deceased identified as S Sanjith (27) was waylaid by a gang when he was travelling with his wife. The BJP's district president, K M Haridas has blamed the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of the Popular Front of India for incident.

The police said that Sanjith had received more than 50 stab wounds. Following the incident security has been increased in view of the rising tensions. Further investigation is underway.

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:44 [IST]