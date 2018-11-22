RSS wants its workers to reach Ayodhya to make event of November 25 a success

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come out in open not only in the support of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya but it has also come forward to support rally being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya on November 25. Shiv Sena and former international president of VHP Pravin Togadia too are in support of the rally. The RSS has intensified its activities in this regard in view of slew of other rallies planned. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also active with all its resources but indirectly.

Sources said that the environment is made for November 25 Dharma Sansad in Ayodhya. There is a possibility of gathering more people than it is expected by the VHP as almost all the saffron players are active for the Dharma Sansad. The VHP wants to gather one lakh people each for its three consecutive rallies in Ayodhya, Nagpur and Bangaluru. RSS sarkaryawah (general secretary) Suresh (Bhaiya ji Joshi) visited Ayodhya and he was in Lucknow on November 21 and had two meetings with the workers there. One of the meetings focused only on Dharma Sansad and Ram Temple.

Also Read | No public meeting for Shiv Sena in Ayodhya

Agenda of Dharma Sansad was set in the meeting in Lucknow and office bearers have been asked to take maximum number of people to the Dharma Sansad in Ayodhya. They were asked to use traditional medium as well as social media for the awareness about this Dharm Sansad. Attempt should be made that people must reach there by November 24 only. Bhaiya Ji Joshi also interacted with the RSS workers. He had also met with deputy chief minister of state Keshav Prashad Maurya.

Activities in Ayodhya have intensified with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey reaching the temple town on November 24 and he will be there till November 25. Spokesperson of Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut is in Ayodhya to see the arrangements of the Thackrey's visit to the city. Shiv Sena and the VHP has been constantly pitching for the Ram Temple to be built as soon as possible.

Also Read | 'First temple, then govt': Shiv Sena's new slogan ahead of 2019

Sources said that with the RSS general secretary entrusting workers of the organisation to reach with as many people as possible, it is likely that managing crowd there will be a big issue. The entire saffron fraternity wants to built temple there as soon as possible by burring all their differences on the issue and many others.