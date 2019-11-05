RSS must intervene: Sena leader writes to Mohan Bhagwat

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Nov 05: Amid the deadlock between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over government formation, the Shiv Sena has now approached the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to help end the deadlock.

"The BJP's failure to follow 'coalition dharma' is delaying the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. Therefore, the RSS should intervene and resolve the issue," Sena leader Kishore Tiwari said in a letter to Bhagwat.

The Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the latter's demand for equal distribution of portfolios and sharing the chief minister's post.

The BJP has rejected the Sena's demand for sharing the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each. In the October 21 polls to the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats followed by the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44.

Meanwhile, the NCP has said that it will be forced to think about an alternative if the BJP-Shiv Sena combine fails to form government in Maharashtra.

"We will be forced to think seriously about an alternative if the BJP and Shiv Sena fail to given any solution together, the opposition party's leader Jayant Patil said on Tuesday.

The term of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state.