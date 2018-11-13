'RSS is terror orgnisation', says Congress MLA from Rewa

Rewa, Nov 13: In what may lead to controversy in poll bound Madhya Pradesh, a Congress MLA from Rewa called Rashtrya Swayamsevak Sangh a 'terror' organisation.

Sunderlal Tiwari, Congress MLA from Rewa, RSS is the organization that killed Mahatma Gandhi. They're creating an environment of hatred in the country on religious lines. They never hoisted the Indian flag; they're the symbol of terrorism."

The contrversial statement comes after the Congress in its manifesto has assured that if voted to power in the state then it will not allow the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct their (shakha) sessions in government buildings.

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, the party promised to revoke the orders allowing government employees to attend RSS shakha sessions.

Madhya Pradesh is all set to go to polls on November 28. The strength of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is 230 and counting of votes for the assembly elections will be conducted on December 11.