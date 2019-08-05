RSS hails revoking of Article 370, says it was "necessary for the interest of the country"

New Delhi, Aug 5: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday hailed the Union government's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as "brave" and "very necessary" for the interest of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement posted on the Twitter handle of the RSS, Bhagwat and his deputy Suresh Joshi said everyone should rise above their interests and political differences, and welcome and support the decision.

"We heartily welcome the government's brave decision. This was very necessary for the interest of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir," they said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special rights, has been scrapped with the President's assent and also moved a bill to divide the state into two Union territories.

The BJP-led-government at the Centre on Monday decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that all provisions of Article 370 will be considered null and void.

Shah's announcement in the Upper House came after meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.