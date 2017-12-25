RSS committed to Hindutva, doesn't play politics: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said his organisation is committed to "Hindutva" and does not play politics.

"RSS does not play politics. It is committed to Hindutva, which means tolerance," he said at an event which was attended by Union ministers Jual Oram and Dharamendra Pradhan and a large number of RSS workers.

Hinduism is a way of life and not just a religion. Hindus across the world have always given a message of peace and never tried to interfere in the independence of any country, Bhagwat said.

"When the western world looks east, they find India and China. But they (western world) do not have faith in China due to its aggressive attitude. All have faith in India. India can emerge as a global leader," he said.

He claimed that minorities are safe in India and Muslims "live happily here".

The RSS chief is on a three-day visit to Odisha.

