    Thane, Feb 05: A court in Thane district of Maharashtra will start trial in the defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by an activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on a day-to-day basis from today.

    RSS defamation case: Trial against Rahul Gandhi to be held daily from today

    Citing a recent order of the Supreme Court, in which it called for speedy disposal of cases involving elected representatives, the held that the case against Gandhi fell under the same category and hence needs to be taken up on priority, fast-tracked and heard on a day-to-day basis.

    The magistrate sought to know if counsels from both the sides - advocates Prabodh Jaywant for the complainant and advocate Narayan Iyer for Rahul Gandhi, were prepared for the day-to-day hearing.

    Rajesh Kunte, a local worker of the RSS, had in 2014 filed the case against Rahul Gandhi after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the Sangh was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Kunte had claimed in his case that this statement slandered the reputation of the RSS. In 2018, a court Thane had framed charges against Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11:48 [IST]
    X