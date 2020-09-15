RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to pay 2-day visit to Kolkata next week

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Sep 15: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Kolkata from September 22 to look into the organisational aspects of the RSS in West Bengal, where it has made deep inroads in the last few years.

A senior RSS official on Tuesday said that Bhagwat will reach the city on September 22 morning and will hold closed-door meetings with functionaries of the organisation.

"He will meet functionaries at the RSS office. Due to the pandemic, he will not visit any other place.

Issues related to our organisation and welfare work done during the pandemic will be discussed," he said.