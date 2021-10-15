RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs 'shastra' puja at Dussehra event, addresses Swayamsevaks

Muslims not in danger, people can’t be differentiated on how they worship: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 15: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performed 'Shastra Pooja' on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami 2021, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The headquarters of the RSS is located in the Mahal area of the city.

Bhagwat also offered his respects at the 'samadhi sthal' of RSS founder KB Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar. Besides, he took part in the drill exercises by Swayamsevaks.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs 'Shastra Pooja' on the occasion of #VijayaDashami2021, in Nagpur, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/O8ifCiFvRY — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground here, Bhagwat said,''Our journey from 'Swadheehnta to Swatantrata' is as yet far from complete. There're elements in the world for whom India's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests.''

''We don't want a culture that widens the divide, but the one that binds the nation together and promotes love...Therefore, special occasions like birth anniversaries, festivals should be celebrated together,'' he further said.

The RSS chief also talked about the partition of India in 1947. He said that "partition of the country is a sad history, the truth of this history should be faced, to bring back the lost integrity and unity, the new generation should know that history".

Bhagwat on Friday said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear.He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate these things.

On October 12, five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Bhagwat said societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments and the RSS is working to address it

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event. The Vijaya Dashami event was also attended by Kobbi Shoshani, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai.