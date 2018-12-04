RSS-affiliated think tank to release interaction-based book on triple talaq

New Delhi, Dec 4: India Policy Foundation (IPF), a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated think tank, is releasing a book on triple talaq called 'Triple Denial of Justice, Dignity and Equality. The book is being published both in Hindi and English. Besides the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the RSS too has been working to bring justice to the victims of triple talaq.

The book published by the IPF contains several case studies on victims of triple talaq. There are innumerable victim of triple talaq in the country. The book release programme will be addressed by Justice Iqbal Ahmed Ansari, who is a retired chief justice of Patna High Court. He is the chairperson of Human Right Commission of Punjab. The programme will also be addressed by Aishwarya Bhati, additional Advocate General, government of Uttar Pradesh. The name of the book in Hindi is: Mai Bhi Nari Hoon: Muslim Mahilao Ka Nyay, Samman Aur Samanta Ke Liye Sangharsh (I Am Also A Woman: Struggle of Muslim Women for Justice, Dignity and Equality).

Qazi Masum Akhtar will also be addressing people of the issue as the BJP-led government has brought ordinance in this regard to get justice for Muslim women who has constantly been victim of the triple talaq. One of the editors of the book Amber Zaidi told Oneindia, "There are detailed case studies of triple talaq victim, views of various maulana (Muslim scholars on the issue), interviews of victims done by the team of India Policy Foundation, articles of experts on the issue including one from a University of Cambridge scholar, legal aspect of the matter is included in the book."

The IPF has been working on this book from the past two years and now it is complete to get released. Two Delhi University professors Geeta Bhatt and Alok Sharma, one social activist and filmmaker Amber Zaidi, Supreme Court Lawyers Archana Pathak Dave and Ankita Choudhary Rathi are part of the editorial team. One of the members of its editorial board Amber Zaidi said, "There are around 15-16 chapters in the book covering various aspects of triple talaq. Opinion of leaders like Arif Mohammad Khan has also been included in the book and there are several contributors in the book to make its content rich and helpful to all." IPF honorary director and Rajya Sabha member Prof Rakesh Sinha is the Editorial Adviser of the book, who is known for working on any subject very meticulously.