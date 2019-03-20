RSS a dynasty which produces CMs, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal

New Delhi, Mar 20: After Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday also reacted to PM Modi's criticism over the party's "dynasty" politics.

"RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is in itself a dynasty. It is the biggest dynasty...if you want to become a CM then you have to be a member of RSS," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi had in a blog post, highlighted the negative impact dynasty politics has had on the institutions of the country over the years.

While Kapil Sibal chose to shift the blame for dynasty politics on the RSS and BJP, the first reaction from the Congress party to PM Modi's attack was to defend the dynasty politics within the party.

