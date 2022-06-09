Explained: Why Maharana Pratap Jayanti is being celebrated on June 2 and not May 9 in Rajasthan?

Rajasthan: Traders down shutter in Baran city after attack on shopkeeper

13-year-old girl sent to juvenile home for murdering man in Rajasthan’s Alwar district

RS Polls: Internet suspended in Rajasthan in view of elections

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 9: Internet services have been suspended in Jaipur's Amer area for 12 hours till 9 am of 10th June in view of Rajya Sabha elections, District Administration said as per news agency ANI.

Rajasthan | Internet services have been suspended in Jaipur's Amer area for 12 hours till 9 am of 10th June in view of Rajya Sabha elections: District Administration pic.twitter.com/WwpjdqZoGB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 9, 2022