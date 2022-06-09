For Quick Alerts
RS Polls: Internet suspended in Rajasthan in view of elections
New Delhi, Jun 9: Internet services have been suspended in Jaipur's Amer area for 12 hours till 9 am of 10th June in view of Rajya Sabha elections, District Administration said as per news agency ANI.
Rajasthan | Internet services have been suspended in Jaipur's Amer area for 12 hours till 9 am of 10th June in view of Rajya Sabha elections: District Administration pic.twitter.com/WwpjdqZoGB— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 9, 2022
