    RS Polls: Internet suspended in Rajasthan in view of elections

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 9: Internet services have been suspended in Jaipur's Amer area for 12 hours till 9 am of 10th June in view of Rajya Sabha elections, District Administration said as per news agency ANI.

    RS Polls: Internet suspended in Rajasthan in view of elections
    Representational image - Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in the Photo

    Read more about:

    rajasthan rajya sabha polls

