    New Delhi, Jan 22: Over one kilogram of heroin worth Rs 7 crore was seized and a citizen of Uganda was arrested in this connection, the Customs department authorities said on Friday.

    Acting on specific inputs, the department officials intercepted the 29-year-old passenger who arrived here from Sharjah on Thursday.

    Rs 7 crore worth heroine seized at Chennai Airport
    Representational Image

    During a personal search, 108 capsules concealed in his inner garments were retrieved. The capsules contained powder that upon testing was identified as heroin. In total, 1.07 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore was seized and the Ugandan national was arrested, an official release from the Commissioner of Customs said.

    In another incident on Thursday, officials intercepted a passenger who arrived here from Dubai and retrieved gold chains and other gold material concealed in the form of cylindrical rods in his baggage worth ₹ 69.44 lakh. The passenger was arrested and an investigation was on, the release said.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 9:18 [IST]
