Covid test must for travelers from 'omicron-hit countries' on arrival at Delhi airport

Arrivals remain smooth in Delhi as new Omicron norms for travel kicks in

Omicron: From Europe to Bangladesh, here is a list of at-risk countries

Rs 500 for RT-PCR, Rs 4,000 for faster RAT, up to 6 hours wait: What Omicron travel curbs mean to you

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 01: International arrivals at Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport on Wednesday were greeted with long queues, pricey Covid tests and quarantine as fresh rules imposed to curb the spread of the Omicron strain came in force.

The authorities have made arrangements to accommodate at the airport up to 1,500 international passengers at a time, including those coming from from 'at-risk' countries, till results of their RT-PCR tests taken after arrival are declared.

The passengers will have to spent at least six hours at the premises, including waiting for the RT-PCR test results. Besides, time spent on customs and other routine immigration formalities.

Travelers who opt for the antigen tests (Rs 3,900 per test) have to wait between 2.5 and three hours, and those taking RT-PCR test will have to pay Rs 500 per test.

The newly issued rules by the Centre for international travellers will be effective from today.

The list of countries deemed at risk for now are United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. Passenger from at risk countries are advised to prepare to wait at airports till results are out.

Passenger from at risk countries will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival. They can't leave the airport until their results are out. If negative they have to undergo 7 day home quarantine and will be re-tested on day 8. State officials will visit their homes to ensure effective home isolation.

Test track treat strategy has been re-emphasised. States have been advised not to let their guard down. States to ramp up testing as the Omicron variant cannot escape the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 14:25 [IST]