Rs 3.05 lakh crore outlay for power sector: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 01: In the aftermath on COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech focused on the power sector.

The Finance Minister announced Rs 3.05 lakh crore outlay. She also added that 100 more cities to be added in the next 3 years to the gas distribution network.

The government is proposing to create a framework to give consumers alternatives to choose from more than one power distribution company, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced.

The move is aimed at offering competition at operator level and more choice to consumers.

This would be Sitharaman's third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a significant departure from the tradition, this year's Budget will be unique as it will be paperless.