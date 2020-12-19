Security being used as a pretext to impede and customize democracy in J&K: Abdullah

Rs 12 crore Farooq Abdullah assets seized in money laundering case

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Dec 19: Assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case.

The ED had filed the money-laundering case after taking cognisance of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed in July 2018 against Abdullah and three others for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 43 crore from grants given by the BCCI to the JKCA for promoting cricket in the state between 2002 and 2011.

The CBI has charged Abdullah, the then JKCA general secretary Md Saleem Khan, the then treasurer of the association Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and J&K Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar under the Ranbir Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The central probe agency had taken over the case from the state police in 2015 on orders of a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.