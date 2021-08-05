Rs 11 lakh for house or cars if you win Olympic medal: Gujarat Diamond trader promises to women's hockey team

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Aug 05: Gujarat's billionaire diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, who is known for handing out lavish gifts to his employees, has now promised big rewards for the Indian women's Hockey team if they win an Olympic medal at the ongoing Tokyo Games 2020.

    The diamond trader said that his company will provide financial assistance of ₹ 11 lakh to members of the Indian women's Hockey team who want to build a house.

    He also promised that if the team brings home a medal, the group will award other members, who already have a house, with a "brand-new car" worth ₹ 5 lakh.

    India beat Australia on Tuesday in women's hockey to enter the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics. However, it suffered heartbreak in its maiden Olympic semi-final match as Argentina ran out 2-1 winners. The Indian women's hockey team will face Great Britain in the bronze medal game.

    X