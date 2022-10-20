Rs 100 cr extortion case: Mumbai court to pronounce verdict on Anil Deshmukh's bail plea tomorrow

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 20: The Mumbai Court has reserved orders in the plea filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking regular bail in the corruption case registered against him after court-directed enquiry.

The hearing on bail plea in the case has been completed in Special CBI court, ANI said in a tweet. Special judge SH Gwalani on Thursday said that "if he has time" he will pronounce the verdict on Friday at 3 pm, as per Bar & Bench.

On October 4, the high court had granted bail to the former minister in the case observing two components of credits" in the bank account of his family trust were not the proceeds of crime. The HC, however, had stayed the implementation of its order till October 13 after the ED submitted it will challenge the order in the Supreme Court, PTI reported.

However, the CBI had opposed the bail application filed by the NCP leader.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested on last year in November and facing a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Deshmukh, who was a minister in the previous MVA government, is lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

The ED claimed Deshmukh had misused his official position and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, it alleged. Param Bir Singh had alleged in March 2021 that Deshmukh, then the home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 14:54 [IST]