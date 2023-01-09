After 30 attempts, bullet train logo winner got it right with ‘Cheetah on a Loco’

'RRR' will win Best Picture Award at Oscars: Hollywood producer Jason Blum

Hollywood producer Jason Blum is the latest celebrity to praise SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and predict that it will win Best Picture.

New York, Jan 09: Hollywood producer Jason Blum has predicted that SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will be the winner of Best Picture at Oscars 2023.

On Twitter, he wrote, "I'm going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I'm right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar," he wrote. Many of his followers including Chris Gore agreed with his views. A reviewer said, "It's not my personal #1 of 2022, but I agree with this 100%. Unlike other contenders, #RRR has not stopped picking up momentum since it came out. And it's such a special experience that I believe it has the power to win over a majority of voters - if it hasn't already."

'RRR' is nominated at the 80th Golden Globes for Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for the song 'Naatu Naatu'. However, the Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24.

'West reacted to RRR like Indians did': SS Rajamouli after winning NYFCC award

The Twitter handle of 'RRR' thanked the producer and wrote, "We won you, Blum!! (red heart emoji) Thank you so much for your kind words. #RRR."

I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 8, 2023

Recently, producer-actress Ming-Na Wen hailed the movie and wrote, "Ming-Na wrote, "Just finally watched the cinematic feast @RRRMovie on @netflix It deserves to win ALL the awards! 3 hrs long, but doesn't feel like it. In fact, I wanted MORE!! (red hearts, loved up and clapping hands emojis)."

Recently, SS Rajamouli has bagged Best Director Award at New York Film Critics Circle, an American film critic organization by the New York Daily News.

'RRR' ranks 9th in this year's global list

Speaking at the occasion, the Indian filmmaker said that the response among the Western audience has been similar to the Indian cine-goers. "#RRR director @ssrajamouli says he started out making films for Indians and their reactions in theaters. "With RRR I saw the same kind of reception in the West...they were reacting the same way that Indians did." Praises "the pure joy of watching the film in the theater." #NYFCC, [sic]" a erickohn, VP & Executive Editor for IndieWire, tweeted.

SS Rajamouli's film, which minted over Rs 1200 at the box office, stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR. The movie told the fictional story of two freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

