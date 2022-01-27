RRB NTPC Stage 1 exams: Bihar Bandh tomorrow

YouTube
    Patna, Jan 27: A Bihar bandh has been called on Friday to protest the irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) NTPC Stage 1 exam results. The student bodies said that the decision by the railway ministry to form a committee to look into the concern of the students is a hoax.

    Meanwhile the Railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams, a spokesperson for the national transporter said on Wednesday.

    It has also formed a committee which will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed.

    After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, he said.

    On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

    Read more about:

    ntpc bihar

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:48 [IST]
    X