RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 result to be declared by this date

New Delhi, Sep 27: The RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 result will be declared soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The date sheet for the RPSC RAS Main Examination 2018 has been released. As per the information available , RPSC is expected to release the RAS Prelims Result 2018 by second week of October. The main examinations are scheduled for December.

Scheme of Examination for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2018 or RPSC RAS Examination is provided below. All the papers, Paper I - IV would be of 200 marks. However, the section wise number of questions and total marks would be different.

As per the notice, the Paper I, II III, and IV would have three parts each. Part A, B and C respectively. Candidates should note that only those candidates who qualify the preliminary examination would be allowed to appear for the main examination.

RPSC RAS/RTS Main Examination would be conducted on December 23 and 24. The results for RAS or Rajasthan State Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exams 2018 are expected soon. The result once declared will be available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.